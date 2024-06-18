Dunedin Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Opener with Daytona

DUNEDIN, FL - Despite a first inning home run from Cade Doughty, Dunedin fell into an early hole and dropped the series opener with Daytona 6-2 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

Doughty, in the first game of his second rehab stint this season with the D-Jays, opened the scoring with a high-flying, opposite-field shot into the wind in right field that made it 1-0 Jays.

The lead was short-lived, as Daytona rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth, using three hits and two errors. Jack Moss tied the game at one with an RBI single, then Johnny Ascanio delivered the lead with an RBI double. Ricardo Cabrera capped the scoring with a two-RBI single, before running into a rundown that ended the inning.

Jays' starter Jorge Bautista recovered to retire six straight batters in the third and fourth. However, the Tortugas tallied two more runs in the fifth on RBI hits from Ariel Almonte and Connor Burns.

Daytona starter Juan Montero finished his outing with three straight scoreless frames, eventually giving way for Jonah Hurney, who followed with back-to-back scoreless innings. Dunedin got back on the scoreboard in the seventh, as Victor Arias lined an RBI single with two outs to make it 6-2. The rally stopped there, as the Jays left men on the corners.

Bullpen arms Juanmi Vasquez and Jordan Powell kept the Tortugas bats quiet in the late stages, as each turned in two scoreless innings.

Daytona closer Simon Miller slammed the door, striking out four and allowing just one baserunner to finish the game.

The series continues early Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 am at TD Ballpark. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

