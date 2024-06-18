Mussels Drop Series Opener to Mets 6-1

June 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels managed just two hits Tuesday, falling 6-1 to the Saint Lucie Mets.

Fort Myers (30-33) did draw six walks in defeat but finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position while stranding nine runners. They are now 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position over their last three games.

Trailing 3-0, the Mussels scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth. After three walks loaded the bases, Yohander Martinez drew a hit-by-pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1. The next batter was Ryan McCarthy, who struck out swinging to end the threat.

St. Lucie (21-43) got the scoring going right away in the bottom of the first. Boston Baro led off with a walk before stealing second base. The next batter was Jesus Baez, who cranked a two-run homer over the wall in left to make it 2-0 Mets. Ronald Hernandez followed with a double to the gap before scoring on a pair of ground outs to make it 3-0.

Mussels' starter Ross Dunn (1-1) then settled down to complete four innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits while walking three.

After Fort Myers cut the deficit to 3-1, St. Lucie responded with an A.J. Ewing sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 after six innings. Ronald Hernandez tacked on two more with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh to cap the scoring at 6-1.

The Mussels and Mets will meet again at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Ricky Castro (2-0, 0.00) will start for Fort Myers, opposite LHP Franklin Gomez (1-4, 4.34) of St. Lucie. Coverage begins at 12:55 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

