Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to Threshers 11-4 Tuesday Night

June 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - In the first meeting since last year's championship series, the Jupiter Hammerheads (36-28) fell to the Clearwater Threshers (41-23) by a final score of 11-4 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter has their four-game win streak snapped and also the Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals are tied for first place in the FSL East Division standings with the Cardinals holding the 5-4 edge this season.

The Threshers got right to work offensively in the top of the first inning off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-2). Jordan Viars would come around to score on a double hit by Devin Saltiban after two Jupiter errors were committed on the same play to make it 1-0 in favor of Clearwater. The Threshers would later score three more runs in the top of the third inning thanks to a solo home run by Saltiban and a two-RBI double by Bryson Ware to give Clearwater a 4-0 lead.

The Hammerheads responded in the bottom of the third inning. With runners at the corners and one out, Davis Bradshaw, who is in Jupiter on a rehab appearance from Double-A Pensacola, hit an RBI infield single. Ryan Ignoffo would follow that with an RBI single of his own which cut the deficit to 4-2. Jupiter later added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brock Vradenburg hit an RBI double to score Bradshaw to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

However, Clearwater would break out in the top of the sixth inning off in which nine Threshers came to the plate and scored six runs, including a three-run home run from Ware and a solo home run by Avery Owusu-Asiedo which gave Clearwater a 10-4 lead.

Jupiter would score one more run in the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning when Colby Shade drove in Junior Sanchez on an RBI single. Clearwater added another run in the top of the eighth inning on a passed ball by Ignoffo to make it 11-4 which held for the final score in favor of the Threshers.

Every Thresher in the starting lineup had at least one hit as Hammerheads pitching surrendered a season-high 14 hits as well as the Hammerheads' defense surrendering a season-high six errors in the ballgame. Angelo DiSpigna led the Jupiter offense by going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Shade finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

