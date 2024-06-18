Cardinals blank Tarpons on Tuesday night

(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (23-41) were shut out Tuesday night, falling to the Palm Beach Cardinals (36-28) at GMS Field, 4-0. Palm Beach's starter, Juan Salas, tossed seven scoreless innings before turning it over to the bullpen to close out the night. 3B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-4) picked up two hits in the loss, raising his batting average to .328.

Palm Beach scored the first run of the contest in the first. Trey Paige opened the game with a walk, and with two away, Chase Davis singled to center field, putting runners on the corners. Davis took off for second, and when C Tomas Frick threw down to second, Paige darted home to score on a double steal.

The Cardinals kept the offense coming in the second. RHP Steven Fulgencio took over for RHP Cade Austin (L, 1-3), who made his first start of the season. Anyelo Encarnacion singled with one out, and then Jose Cordoba bounced a chopper right in front of the plate for an infield single. Then, when Ross Friedrick singled to left field, Encarnacion got the wave around third. LF Willy Montero threw a strike to home plate, but Frick couldn't hold on to complete the tag, allowing the second run to cross. However, Frick did recover the ball to throw out Cordoba, stretching to third base.

In the seventh inning, Paige singled to reignite Palm Beach's offense. Travis Honeymoon bounced into a 4-6 fielder's choice, but the throw to first sailed into the dugout, allowing Honeymoon to advance to second. Villarroel singled to put runners on the corners, and then a SAC-fly off the bat of Davis grew the Cardinals' lead to three.

With two away and Encarnacion on second base, Friedrick bounced a grounder toward first base, which looked to be an easy out to end the inning. Things took a turn when the ball hit the first base bag and bounced into right field for an RBI double.

The Tarpons will be back at it tomorrow for the second game of their six-game set against the Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with wacky deals coming your way for Wacky Deal Wednesday.

