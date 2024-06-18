Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, June 18 at St. Lucie

The Mighty Mussels visit Port St. Lucie for the first time since 2021 on Tuesday, starting a six-game series with the Mets. The first three games of the series will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Tue, 6:10pm - LHP Ross Dunn (1-0, 2.93) vs RHP Joel Diaz (0-1, 5.68)

Wed, 1:10pm - RHP Ricky Castro (2-0, 0.00) vs LHP Franklin Gomez (1-4, 4.34)

Thu, 6:10pm - RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 2.63) vs RHP Jack Wenninger (2-3, 4.98)

MUSSELS DROP SUNDAY DOUBLE DIP

The Mighty Mussels lost both games to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) Sunday, dropping the series 3-2. Lakeland starting pitchers Zack Lee and Andrew Sears combined to go 10 innings, allowing just two runs while striking out 12. The first half of the season ends on Thursday, with all team records reverting to 0-0 for the matchups on Friday.

MEET THE METS!

The Mighty Mussels visit Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for the first time since May 6-11 of 2021, when they split six games with the Mets. The teams only met for one series in Fort Myers each of the last two years. The Mets currently have the worst pitching staff in the FSL in terms of ERA (4.64) and WHIP (1.50), ranking middle-of-the-pack in most offensive categories. Their roster currently features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA

SS Colin Houck 7 8

C Ronald Hernandez 21 25

SS Jesus Baez 22 15

SS Boston Baro 25 23

RHP Saul Garcia 29 -

HOT AS JUNE!

The Mussels' bats have been productive since the calendar flipped to June. Starting the month with a 9-5 record, here is who has contributed the most:

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .303 5 XBH, 9 RBI .971

Rixon Wingrove .321 3 HR, 9 RBI .936

Brandon Winokur .321 2 HR, 5 BB 1.043

EELES PROMOTED TO CR

The Minnesota Twins promoted infielder Payton Eeles to High-A Cedar Rapids Monday. Nobody has helped turn around the Mussels' season more. Fort Myers has gone 19-13 in games that Eeles started, recording an 11-19 record when he is not. Since joining the Twins' organization from the Atlantic League on May 7, Eeles hit .331 with 13 XBH, 23 BB and 13 SB (.965 OPS). Despite being about 20 plate appearances short of qualifying, here's where Eeles' slash line categories would rank in the league:

AVG OBP SLG OPS

.331 .448 .517 .965

3rd 2nd 1st 1st

Eeles becomes the fifth Mussel to be promoted to the Midwest League, joining:

RHP Ty Langenberg (June 11)

OF Kyle Hess (May 27)

RHP Jeremy Lee (May 20)

INF Rayne Doncon (May 20)

RE-SHUFFLING WITH THE RAIN

The Mighty Mussels have had to re-shuffle their rotation in response to the three consecutive rain outs they suffered in Fort Myers last week. LHP Ross Dunn was skipped in the Lakeland series to ensure the Mussels had someone rested enough to start Tuesday.

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE!

Australian first baseman Rixon Wingrove caught fire after a slower stretch since joining the Minnesota Twins organization on May 28:

ERA SLG OPS

First 10 Games .176 0 HR, 5 RBI .235 .535

Last 5 Games .467 3 HR, 6 RBI 1.133 1.712

