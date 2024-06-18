Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, June 18 - Sunday, June 23, 2024

June 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a six-game series at LECOM Park from June 18 - June 23 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19) - Stop by LECOM Park on your lunch break as the Marauders play a special 11am Camp Day game! Still interested in bringing your summer camp to the ballpark? Call the Marauders today!

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JUNE 20) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

CREWE NIGHT PRESENTED BY SARASOTA HERALD TRIBUNE / FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY (FRIDAY, JUNE 21) - Hop aboard as the Marauders partner with the DeSoto Crewe and Anna Maria Island Privateers! Special festivities will take place before the game with both Crewes bringing their ships to the ballpark! Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Start the weekend with special drink specials at LECOM Park! Fans can enjoy $5 Surfside Tea, Nutrl's, and Budweiser and 16 oz Busch Light cans. The Marauders will also sport their brand-new Friendly City Friday jerseys with Bradenton in script lettering.

SAFARI NIGHT / MALMO OAT MILKERS GAME / KIDS CLUB GAME (SATURDAY, JUNE 22) - Explore your wild side at LECOM Park for Safari Night where you can check out live animals on the fan plaza during the game! The Marauders will play as Minor League Baseball's newest team in the Malmo Oat Milkers, brought to you by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. Don't forget kids can run the bases after the game as well! Fans can also purchase a Friends & Family Four Pack! For just $44 dollars, the package includes four hot dogs, four sodas, four chips, and four tickets to the game!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

