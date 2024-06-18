A Grand Exit: Polanco Clubs Walk-Off Grand Slam in Extras

June 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - With the Bradenton Marauders trailing 5-2 in the 10th-inning, Shalin Polanco stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and blasted a walk-off grand slam to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-5 on Tuesday night at LECOM Park. For Bradenton, it's their sixth walk-off win of the season and first since May 12.

It was a pitcher's duel early with Antwone Kelly striking out five and allowing just four hits and one walk in the 5.2 scoreless frames.

After both teams left runners stranded at second base in the first inning, Bradenton nearly broke through in the second against Rayner Castillo. Shalin Polanco walked, and Javier Rivas singled with one-out to place two runners on base. Braylon Bishop then singled to left field with two outs to load the bases for Keiner Delgado who struck out swinging to end the threat. Delgado finished the game 0-for-5, ending his season-long nine-game hitting streak.

The Marauders finally broke through in the third after two singles and fielders' choice brought up Eli Wilson. The Minor League rehabber singled to left-center field to score Enmanuel Terrero but Polanco was tagged out at home attempting to score.

Bradenton held on to a 1-0 lead until the seventh when Lakeland took the lead. Peyton Stumbo retired the first batter before three-straight singles loaded the bases for Max Clark. The Detroit Tigers' No. 2 prospect hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score the tying run with another run scoring on a throwing error to push the Flying Tigers ahead 2-1.

Esmerlyn Valdez swatted a solo-home run in the eighth to tie the game back up at two which ultimately forced extra innings. It was Valdez's ninth home run of the season, which is currently the third-most in the Florida State League.

In the 10th, Magdiel Cotto (4-3) issued a groundout to Eduardo Valencia to start the frame. Jose De La Cruz singled to left field to tie the game before Sameul Gil scored a pair with a two-RBI double.

In the bottom half of the frame, Luke Stofel (0-1) struck out Omar Alfonzo but then walked Terrero and Valdez to bring up Polanco who mashed his seventh home run of the season to win the contest.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers continue their series on Wednesday morning with a Camp Day game at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

