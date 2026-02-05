Drop Your Recommendations for Trinity Below
Published on February 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 5, 2026
- Chicago Stars FC Teams up with LaCroix - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone Honored as One of ADWEEK's Most Powerful Women in Sports
- Washington Spirit Announces Initial 2026 Preseason Roster
- Washington Spirit Signs Two to Short-Term Injury Replacement Contracts
- Washington Spirit Signs Paraguayan Star Claudia Martínez
- Washington Spirit and Star Trinity Rodman Agree to Landmark New Contract