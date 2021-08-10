Driscoll and Wisely Homer in Debut, Hot Rods Win 9-7 on Tuesday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Logan Driscoll and Brett Wisely both homered in their Bowling Green Hot Rods (60-25) debut, boosting the offense in a 9-7 win over the Greenville Drive (45-39) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Greenville brought in two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but Bowling Green brought in a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. With Greenville starter Brian Van Belle on the mound, Connor Hollis led off with a single. Curtis Mead moved him to second with a single and Evan Edwards loaded the bases with a walk. Grant Witherspoon drove in Hollis with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Drive put up three runs in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead. Bowling Green battled back with two in the bottom of the inning with Van Belle still on the mound. Driscoll led off and hit a solo homer on the first pitch of his Hot Rods debut to make the score 5-2. Two outs later, Hollis crushed a home run to cut the Drive lead to 5-3.

The Hot Rods drove in another run against Van Belle in the fourth. Pedro Martinez singled with two outs and came in on an error in the next at-bat, bringing the Hot Rods within one, 5-4. Bowling Green added three more runs and took the lead against Van Belle and Drive reliever Brendan Nail in the fifth inning. With one out, Wisely hit his first Hot Rods homer, tying the game 5-5. Mead doubled and Edwards plated two more runs with a homer, taking a 7-5 lead.

Tyler Dearden hit a two-run long ball in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7, but the Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the eighth. Hollis jump-started the offense with a two-out double and scored on a single by Wisely, regaining the lead 8-7. Mead added insurance in the next at-bat, doubling home Wisely and expanding the lead to 9-7. Ezequiel Zabaleta kept the Drive scoreless in the ninth, giving the Hot Rods their 60th win of the season.

Miller Hogan tossed 4.2 innings, giving up six hits and five runs, walking two and striking out five in a no decision. Michael Mercado pitched 2.1 innings, surrendering two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Zabaleta (4-2) hurled 2.0 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out one in his fourth win of the season.

Notes: Driscoll homered on his first pitch in Bowling Green... Hollis had his 11th multi-hit performance... He fell a triple shy of the cycle... Hollis tied the team high with four hits... It's the second time this season he's had four in a game... The last time he had four hits in a game was June 22 at Hickory... Mead collected his ninth multi-hit performance... Wisely had his first multi-RBI game with Bowling Green... Edwards had his 10th multi-RBI game of the year... The Hot Rods are 22-11 when opponents score first... They are 41-3 when they outhit opponents... BG is 5-2 against the Drive this season... They are 11-9 against Greenville all-time... The 2021 Hot Rods are the fastest club in franchise history to 60 wins... The 2018 team was the previous record holder at 89 games... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

