'Dads Win Back and Forth Opener vs Rome 8-7

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads took the opening game against the Rome Braves by a score of 8-7.

The Crawdads got the first runs of the game on the board in the second inning. Trey Hair doubled down the right field line and came home as Jonathan Ornelas hit a single to shallow center.

Back-to-back homeruns by Rome off Justin Slaten gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Dustin Harris tied the game with a shot to right-center field in the fifth. The homerun was Harris' third since joining the team last Tuesday.

Rome went ahead in the top of the sixth, making it a 4-3 game.

The 'Dads rallied to retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning. They put together a two-run rally without collecting a hit. Hair and Ornelas walked while David Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Josh Smith drew another walk to bring in the tying run. Ezequiel Duran was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run for the Crawdads.

The Braves scored two in the seventh to tip the scale in their favor.

The Crawdads bounced back in the home half of the inning to go ahead once again. Trevor Hauver started off the inning with a double to left. Hair brought him in with a single to center. Hair took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on ground out by Ornelas. Shortstop Josh Smith singled to score Hair and give the 'Dads their third lead of the night.

For the third consecutive inning, Rome got a run across, tying the game at seven a piece.

The 'Dads pulled ahead for good in the eighth. Justin Foscue walked to lead things off. He advanced to third on a ground out by Hauver. Trey Hair walked but the catcher used his mask to pick up the ball, which is illegal and ruled as a catcher's balk. The miscue allowed the runner to take an extra base, bringing in Hair to score.

On the mound for the 'Dads, Slaten pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Nic Laio recorded two outs in the sixth, giving up a run. Right-handed pitcher Josh Smith, got the next four outs, surrendering two runs. Casanova gave up a run in two innings pitched and picked up the victory.

