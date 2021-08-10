Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 10)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-51) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (52-32)

LHP Dan Metzdorf (3-3, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Grant Ford (6-2, 4.96 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #85

THE BATTLE OF I-40 REACHES ITS FINAL CHAPTER

With the Greensboro Grasshoppers traveling to Truist Stadium for the second time this year, Winston-Salem and Greensboro will wrap up the Battle of I-40 with six games from the Camel City.

The season series has tilted 11-7 in favor of the Grasshoppers after a 5-1 series win over the Dash from July 27-August 1. In the two prior series, Winston-Salem and Greensboro split the first 12 games, with the Grasshoppers taking four in a row between two series to notch the longest winning streak of the series.

Greensboro is led by a potent offense - one that ranks second in the High-A East in homers, first in stolen bases, and fourth in walks. The pitching for the Grasshoppers is not far off, as the Greensboro staff ranks fifth in ERA, first in saves, and third in starter ERA.

With six games remaining, the Dash must sweep the 'Hoppers to come away with a season victory, while winning five of six would cement a 12-12 split between the two sides.

GRANT FORD: FROM RELIEVER TO STARTER

Used primarily as a reliever this year, Grant Ford toes the rubber as a starter for the fourth time this year in the series opener. A fifth-round selection from Nevada, Ford has gradually upped his workload as the season has progressed, tossing three or more innings in five of his last six appearances.

Ford has tinkered with starting throughout his college career, struggling his first two seasons in the role before moving to the bullpen full-time. The transition paid dividends, as Ford logged career best numbers en route to his fifth-round selection by Pittsburgh.

Armed with a fastball that can reach 97 and a mid-80s slider, Ford has struck out 65 in 52.2 innings during the 2021 season. The San Jose native has faced the Dash four times this year, allowing six earned runs in 15.1 innings, allowing just three hits over six innings in his most recent start against the Dash on July 27.

MIESES MASHING

After his promotion to Winston-Salem on August 1, Luis Mieses has easily adjusted to High-A pitching. The lefty slugger has amassed a slash line of .448/.448/.704 in the month of August, smacking 11 hits and five doubles during his torrid stretch, driving in seven. Mieses leads the team in total bases, doubles, RBIs, and OBP in August.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

The Dash place a handful of players on various different leaderboards throughout the High-A East. Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo rank in the top 15 in slugging percentage, while the power-hitting duo ranks in the top 10 in homers as well. On the bases, Duke Ellis ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 23. Winston-Salem place two players in the top five in doubles as well, with Curbelo ranking third and Lenyn Sosa maintaining fifth in the High-A East in two-baggers.

MATTHEW FRAIZER: HIGH-A EAST SUPERSTAR AND GRADUATE

One of the standout performers for the Grasshoppers this year, Matthew Fraizer, ranked as one of the most lethal hitters in the league.The Grasshoppers outfield received a promotion to Double-A Altoona on August 5 after ranking first in the High-A East in average (.314), homers (20), total bases (175), OBP (.401), slugging (.578), runs (64), and OPS (.979), while ranking second in hits (95) and fourth in extra-base hits (37).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash hand the ball to Kevin Folman for the righty's fourth appearance and second start with Winston-Salem. The righty was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on July 30 and has thrown 5.2 innings in the purple and white, striking out eight.

Greensboro turns to Santiago Florez for the righty's fifth start with the Grasshoppers. Promoted from Low-A Bradenton on July 13, Florez allowed four runs over 5.1 innings against the Dash on July 28, walking five.

