Three Homers Lift Renegades over BlueClaws

When the Hudson Valley Renegades returned home from their trip to Brooklyn, they only had one home run to show for their six games.

In the Renegades 7-4 win on Tuesday night against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, they hit three home runs, one each from Anthony Volpe, Pat DeMarco, and Everson Pereira. It wasn't just the long ball that got them to seven runs, however.

A Pablo Olivares sacrifice fly in the bottom opened up the scoring, which was then followed by a two-run home run in the bottom of the second. That would be the last fans saw of Olivares in the game though, as he was ejected for arguing interference call on a stolen base attempt while he was at-bat.

DeMarco -- who replaced Olivares -- and Pereira homered in the bottom of the 6th to extend the Renegades lead to 6-1. With this group of Renegades, no game ever really ends normally, as the BlueClaws made things interesting by narrowing down the lead to 6-4.

Finally, fans were able to take a deep breath as Trevor Holloway shut the door on the threatening BlueClaws and shut the game down at 7-4.

Mitch Spence (5-2) continued his excellence on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out five, walking two, and allowing just one run. He earned the win while Holloway picked up his first save. Jonathan Hughes (3-7) took the loss.

The Renegades and BlueClaws meet again tomorrow at 7:05.

