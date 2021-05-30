Drillers Stop Travs Again

North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers handed the Arkansas Travelers a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night, knocking them off by a score of 5-2 at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 5,716. Tulsa used four pitchers, none for more than 2.2 innings Despite scoring only two runs, the Travs had plenty of chances but struggled for key hits going just 1-18 with runners in scoring position. Arkansas starter Devin Sweet battled for five innings but took the loss allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Moments That Mattered

* Down two in the second, David Masters paid off a pair of early walks with a two-run double near the left field corner to pull the Travs even.

* Tulsa retook the lead in the fifth inning. With two on and no one out, Sweet retired consecutive batters but could not get out of it. Carlos Rincon lined a 3-2 pitch to right field to put the Drillers on top to stay.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Connor Lien: 1-1, 3 BB, run, SB

* 2B David Masters: 2-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* With the loss the Travs fell from first to third place in the division behind Tulsa and Wichita who won at home against Springfield.

* The Travs are 2-57 with runners in scoring position over the first five games of the series.

Up Next

Arkansas tries to close out the homestand with a win on Sunday. Right-hander Tyler Herb (1-1, 0.75) gets the call opposite lefty John Rooney (0-1, 6.39). First pitch is at 2:10 for a Military Appreciation and Family Sunday. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Double-A Central League Stories from May 30, 2021

