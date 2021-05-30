Stowers, Apostel Homer in Loss to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds completed a series victory over the Frisco RoughRiders with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Josh Stowers kicked off the scoring for Frisco (14-9) in the third by blasting a his first home run to left, a solo shot. It came on the first pitch he saw since coming off of the Injured List on Friday.

In the fifth, Jeremy Eierman tied the game at a run apiece for Midland (13-11) with a solo home run of his own off of Hever Bueno (2-1), who took the loss for Frisco.

Midland then took the lead on a Jonah Bride sacrifice fly in the sixth before the RockHounds brought in three more in the seventh on a triplet of RBI singles, ballooning the score to 5-1.

Stowers plated his second run of the game with an RBI groundout in the eighth and Sherten Apostel crushed a solo homer in the ninth, his first as a Riders player, but it was not enough.

Jared Koenig (2-0) earned the win with six innings in his start and Montana DuRapau saved his first game of the season for the RockHounds.

Though it was in a no-decision, A.J. Alexy was strong in his second start for Frisco, allowing just two hits in four shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Following a day off on Monday, the Riders return home to start a 12-game home stand. Their first six-game series is against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), beginning with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, June 1st. It is Eric Nadal's Tuesday Tunes, featuring drink specials and a live performance from Ryan Berg, who appeared on Season 19 of The Voice. For tickets and more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

