Blue Ghosts Blank Soddies Behind Bermudez, France

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks - playing their final game as the Blue Ghosts - shut out the visiting Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-0 in front of a season-high 5,686 fans Sunday night at Whataburger Field.

The team won all three games as the Blue Ghosts and 5-of-6 in the series.

Blue Ghosts pitching led the charge behind stellar performances by Jonathan Bermudez and J.P. France.

Bermudez got the start and fired 4.2 innings of four-hit ball, walking one while striking out six. He now owns 39 strikeouts paired with just three walks in 23.2 innings this season.

After Jon Olczak completed the fifth, France (W, 2-1) took over and dominated the Soddies lineup. In 4.0 perfect innings, France struck out seven.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Jeff Bain loaded the bases. With two outs, he walked Pedro León to force in the game's first run. C.J. Stubbs followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

In the seventh, Norel Gonzalez lifted one the opposite way off the foul pole netting for his fifth homer and his second in as many nights.

J.J. Matijevic and David Hensley added insurance in the eighth with an RBI singles.

The Hooks are off Monday before venturing on a 12-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Midland.

