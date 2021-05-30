Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale against Naturals

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions dropped their series finale against the Naturals by a final score of 12-2. The Missions offense had two hits while the pitching staff allowed five home runs.

Like they did throughout most of this series, the Missions offense scored early. In the top of the second inning, Jack Suwinski got things started with a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Eguy Rosario, giving San Antonio an early 1-0 advantage.

The Naturals rebounded and took the lead in the bottom half of the second inning. MJ Melendez led off the inning with a single. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Osvaldo Hernandez. Brhet Bewley capitalized on the scoring opportunity and collected an RBI double. Following an Estuery Ruiz fielding error, Rudy Martin plated two more runners with a double to right field. This made it a 3-1 Naturals lead.

In Saturday night's win, the Missions allowed back-to-back homers to Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto. Sunday night, the Naturals raised the stakes. Witt Jr., Pratto, and MJ Melendez hit back-to-back-to-back homers against San Antonio. This came in the third inning and made it a 6-1 Naturals lead. Northwest Arkansas launched their fourth home run of the inning when Bewley connected for a solo shot.

The Naturals made it an 8-1 ballgame after Witt Jr.'s second home run of the game that he hit in the fourth inning. It was the fifth homer allowed by Hernandez.

The Missions added a run in the seventh inning courtesy of the long ball. Eguy Rosario connected on his first home run of the season to make it an 8-2 game.

Missions' catcher Juan Fernandez was removed from the game after taking a foul ball off his right hand. Chandler Seagle replaced him.

The Naturals launched their sixth home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. New pitcher Mason Fox allowed a three-run home run to Rudy Martin to make it an 11-2 game. In the same inning. Witt Jr. hit his third home run of the game.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 11-13 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB): 0-4

- Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres prospect): 1-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, SF

- Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K, E

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#28 Padres prospect): L, 4.0, 8 H, 8 R (6 ER), 6 K, 5 HR

- Mason Fox (#21 Padres prospect): 1.0, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), K, 2 HR

The Missions begin a six-game series at Springfield on Tuesday, June 1st. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The pitching matchups have yet to be determined.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

