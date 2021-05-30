Soddies Fall to Hooks on Saturday Night

Corpus Christi, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped the fifth game of a six-game series at Whataburger Field on Saturday night, falling 9-2.

Amarillo starter Ryan Weiss allowed seven runs in four innings, including a trio of homers.

The Hooks jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a passed ball scored Corey Julks in the first inning. After a solo homer from J.J. Matijevic in the third, Corpus Christi collected three more runs in the fourth. The inning was capped with Scott Manea's two-run homer to make it a 5-0 game.

The Soddies rallied in the fifth, plating a run with a fielder's choice and a throwing error by Hooks catcher C.J. Stubbs brought in another run.

With the score 5-2, the Hooks responded immediately in the bottom half of the fifth. Norel Gonzalez hit a two-run homer off Weiss to give Corpus Christi a 7-2 advantage.

The Hooks added on a run in the sixth and seventh innings to extend their lead to 9-2.

Bright spots for the Sod Poodles came from the team's bullpen. Luis Castillo, Mack Lemeiux, and Mitchell Osnowitz all tossed scoreless frames in the defeat.

The Soddies and Hooks finish their six-game set on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

