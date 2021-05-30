Surge Rally to Split Series

Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge win their seventh come from behind victory of the year following a 6-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Starter Bryan Sammons would get knocked around early in his outing, including a first-inning grand slam from the Cardinals. However, after an inning where he allowed 4 hits, he would settle in. He would finish his outing with five earned runs, seven hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. He would get the no-decision for the day, his second on the year.

The Wind Surge would have one of their best offensive days of the series. Trailing 4-0 after the first inning grand slam, Jermaine Palacios and BJ Boyd both had early inning RBI singles, cutting the lead to 4-2 after the third. Aaron Whitefield would add a sac fly in the fourth, cutting the lead to one. After the Surge and Cardinals traded runs in the fifth, Wichita still trailed 5-4. They would finish the game with ten hits, the second highest total for the series.

Jovani Moran would come in in relief of Sammons in the fifth. He would keep his hot streak going, as he is one of the leaders in the bullpen. He would throw three complete innings, allowing two walks, two strikeouts, one hit, and no runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jermaine Palacios would hit a solo home run to lead off the inning, his fourth of the year. He would finish the day at 2-3 with two RBI's and a walk. In the bottom of the eighth, the Surge would load the bases with two outs. David Banuelos would come in to score on a wild pitch from Springfield, giving Wichita the lead for the first time.

Ryan Mason, who came on in the eighth, picks up the win. He would go two complete innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. He would also strike out three and improve his record to 1-0 on the season.

NOTES: Game was delayed ninety minutes from its original start time. RHP Jonathan Cheshire was optioned to High-A Cedar Rapids. The Wind Surge have yet to lose a series on the year, with their record sitting at (1-3-0). Peter Mooney is the first player to ever be ejected from a game at Riverfront Stadium. Ivan Herrera was also ejected in the ninth inning.

COMING UP: Wichita will host the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series starting on Tuesday night, with the first pitch at 7:05pm. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

Join us on Friday night, June 4th, as we celebrate our first Post-Game Fireworks Friday! Single game tickets for all our home games are available at https://www.milb.com/wichita/tickets/single-game-tickets.

