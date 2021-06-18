Drillers Drop Sixth Straight in Shutout Loss

North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers offense was silent on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park as Arkansas Travelers starting pitcher Penn Murfee held Tulsa to only three hits on his way to a 2-0 complete game shutout. The final brings Tulsa to their sixth-straight loss and their third shutout of the season.

The Drillers only managed three hits for the night, and they were all singles with Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon and Clayton Daniel getting one each.

The Travelers scored the first run of the game in the third inning off Tulsa starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot without the benefit of a hit. Three walks loaded the bases. With two outs, a fourth walk brought in Connor Lien from third to give the Travs a 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, two singles and a double brought the second run across.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Pepiot only went 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, one run and five walks, while striking out four. The five walks are the most he has issued in an outing in his professional career.

*Tulsa hitters are now 22-131 in the series with Arkansas, with a team average of .168.

*Murfee tossed only the second complete game in the Double-A Central this season, and the first nine-inning complete game in all of Double-A.

*Drillers pitching coach, Dave Borkowski, was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.

