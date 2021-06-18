CJ Abrams Has a Career Night in Missions Win against the Naturals

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After some offensive struggles the past two games, the bats awakened Friday night in a 14-6 victory. CJ Abrams recorded his second career four-hit game and set a new career high with four runs batted in.

The San Antonio Missions took an early 4-0 lead after scoring twice in the first inning and two more times in the second inning.

After three consecutive singles to start the inning, Kyle Overstreet grounded into a double play to score a run. Allen Cordoba hit another single and scored CJ Abrams. In the second inning, Eguy Rosario drove in two runs with a triple to center field. He was thrown out at home trying for an inside-the-park home run.

Northwest Arkansas scored their first run of the game in the third inning. Clay Dungan hit a line drive home run over the right field wall. It was his fourth long ball of the year.

The Missions did most of their damage during the fourth and fifth innings. They scored three runs in each of those innings.

The first run scored after a fielding error from Dennicher Carrasco. Following the error, Abrams hit his eighth double of the season and plated two runners. In the fifth inning, Seagle drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Abrams drove in another run with an RBI single. Lastly, another error from the Naturals allowed a third run to score. The Missions had a 10-1 advantage.

From there, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals began a comeback attempt. The Naturals scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and followed that up with a two-run inning in the seventh.

The Missions recovered by scoring three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Seagle scored the first run on an RBI double. Abrams continued his big night with an RBI ground rule double. Lastly, Rosario drove in a run on a ground ball. The Missions had a 13-6 lead heading into the eighth inning.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 22-18 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 4-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-5, 3B, 3 RBI

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, K

- Aaron Leasher's Pitching Line: W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 5 K

The Missions continue their six-game homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, June 19th. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (5-1, 3.76) will start for the Missions and the Naturals have yet to announce their starting pitcher. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.