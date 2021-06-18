All Nine Naturals Score in 10-3 Rout of San Antonio

All nine Northwest Arkansas Naturals hitters scored at least once and seven of the nine recorded hits on Thursday night, in a 10-3 win over the San Antonio Missions.

The complete team effort pushed the Naturals back to .500, the club's second consecutive win and fourth over San Antonio this year.

Most of the offense came in the back half of the game, as the Missions controlled the early parts of the game, leading 3-0 after the fourth. However, Rudy Martin hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, his fourth of the season, sparked a rally of 10 unanswered runs in the come-from-behind victory.

Martin's home run made it 17 consecutive games in which the Naturals have homered, as the club has hit at least one long ball in every game so far in June.

Clay Dungan, Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) and Travis Jones each had two-hit nights, with Witt Jr. and Jones each driving home two runs.

Witt Jr. had a two-run single of crucial insurance in the seventh, while Jones tripled home a run in the eighth and singled one in for the Natural's 10th run of the night in the ninth inning.

Austin Cox (MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Royals' prospect) could not pitch out of the fourth inning, but the Northwest Arkansas bullpen backed him up. Carlos Sanabria earned his first win of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three. Lefty Robert Garcia struck out three as well, in 1.2 innings of work.

Josh Dye pitched the final 1.1 innings scoreless for his team-best fifth save of the season, as he entered the game with the tying run in the hole in the eighth inning.

Northwest Arkansas will look to make it three straight wins and secure at minimum a series split on Friday night, with right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. starting for the Naturals in the fourth game of the series.

