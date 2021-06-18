Sod Poodles to Get Hawaiian at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will be hosting a Saturday night post-game fireworks show and Luau night tomorrow, June 19, at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles will be wearing specialty Luau-themed jerseys which will be auctioned following the 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with all proceeds benefitting ADVO Companies.

The Soddies 2021 Luau night will feature hula dancers, specialty drinks, themed music, and all guests are encouraged to dress in their best Luau outfit to enjoy a beautiful night out at HODGETOWN! Additionally, the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Lei.

Following the game, the team will be hosting a live jersey auction with autographed Luau-themed and game-worn Sod Poodles jerseys with all proceeds benefitting ADVO Companies.

Included in the live auction will be the starting nine players jerseys from the night's game and will include manager Shawn Roof and RUCKUS (mascot).

All non-starter players and coaches' specialty jerseys will be auctioned as well with all proceeds benefitting the ADVO Companies. These jerseys can be bid on through the team's mobile partner application, LiveSource. Fans can download the application on their mobile devices from The App Store on Apple phones or from Google Play on Android phones and start bidding Saturday, June 19 with the LiveSource auction ending on Sunday, June 20 at 10 p.m. CT.

A one-of-a-kind Hawaiian Luau BBQ Package is also available for fans and includes a seated game ticket, Hawaiian BBQ plate, souvenir cup, and specialty Lei for just $35! To purchase the package, click HERE. For questions or more information, contact Sierra Todd and SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

Tickets to Saturday's event can be purchased now online at SodPoodles.com, over the phone by calling 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office at 715 S. Buchanan St.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

