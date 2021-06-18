Wind Surge Job Fair - June 24th
June 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
The Wichita Wind Surge will host a job fair on Thursday, June 24th from 3:00-7:00pm at Riverfront Stadium.
Available positions include:
Food & Beverage
Cooks
Cashiers
Bartenders
Dishwashers
Fan Experience
Ushers & Fan Hosts
Ticket takers
Box Office attendants
Receptionists
Parking attendants
Operations
Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit www.windsurge.com to fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time for Thursday's job fair. Due to the volume of interested candidates, applicants must use the online system to pre-schedule their interviews. Walk-ins will be turned away.
On Thursday, registered applicants are asked to park in the Maple Street parking lot, and enter through the Maple Street lobby for their interview.
To fill out your application and select your interview time, please click here: https://form.jotform.com/SyndeoHRO/WindSurgeApplication
