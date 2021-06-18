Cards Rally in 9th for Second Straight Night, Win 3-1 on Friday

Wichita, KS - For the second straight game, the Springfield Cardinals (14-25) swung out of a tie in the top of the 9th, scoring a pair and beating the Wichita Wind Surge (22-18) by the final of 3-1. DH Nick Raposo and SS Delvin Perez started the rally with a single and a double, respectively, before C Ivan Herrera placed an RBI fielder's choice and RF Alec Burleson followed with an RBI base hit.

Decisions:

W - LHP Evan Sisk (1-0)

L - RHP Alex Phillips (1-3)

Notables:

SS Delvin Perez went 3x5 with the double and run in the 9th... Perez also stole home in the 5th to tie it, 1-1, his second steal of that inning and ninth of the year... CF Nick Plummer went 4x4 with two doubles and two singles... DH Nick Raposo and 2B Nolan Gorman both added a pair of singles... RHP Andre Pallante tossed 6.0 one-run frames, allowing two runs or fewer for his ninth straight start... LHP Evan Sisk deal 3.0 scoreless relief innings to log the win, retiring the final six hitters he faced in order.

On Deck:

-Saturday, June 19, 6:05pm: RHP Dalton Roach (2-3, 5.51) @ WCH RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 2.84)

-Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show at 5:50pm on Jock 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM, 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

