Dragons Walk Off in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio -- The TinCaps jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) ultimately won in walk-off fashion Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark, 4-3. With three games remaining in the regular season, Fort Wayne remains a half-game ahead of the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for a spot in the Midwest League playoffs.

The Dragons (33-30 second half, 66-63 overall), who are still alive in the race as well at two games back, won on a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning by 19-year-old third baseman Sal Stewart (No. 7 Reds prospect).

The TinCaps (35-28, 67-62) scored all of their runs in the third inning. Designated hitter Albert Fabian led off with a solo home run -- his third of the season with the team after belting 12 with Single-A Lake Elsinore earlier in the year. Later in the frame, left fielder Tyler Robertson added a sacrifice fly to deep left field that plated catcher Colton Bender, who had walked and moved to third base on a double by shortstop Kervin Pichardo. Then with two outs, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño delivered an RBI double to up the lead to 3-0.

Dayton erased its deficit with a run in the third, another in the fifth, and one in the sixth.

After Miguel Cienfuegos started and went 5 1/3 innings, Adam Smith worked a season-long 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Fabian and Pichardo both contributed singles as well.

The game was initially delayed 48 minutes by rain.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 8 @ Dayton (7:10 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Hunter Parks

