Sky Carp Shut Down Chiefs
September 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill.- The Beloit Sky Carp put together an outstanding overall performance in Thursday night's 8-1 victory over Peoria.
The win, Beloit's second in three games this week, featured an 11-hit offensive attack and a superior pitching performance.
The Sky Carp tallied two runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings to account for all eight of their runs.
Peoria's lone tally came in the third inning.
Jorge Caballero was the offensive star for Beloit, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Osiris Johnson added a pair of hits and four RBI. Included in his evening was his eighth home run of the season.
Gabe Bierman (5-4) picked up the win in his final start of the season. Bierman allowed just one run on one hit in five innings of work. Holt Jones (two innings), Yeuris Jimenez (one inning) and Kyle Crigger (one inning) closed the Chiefs out without allowing a run.
Beloit will continue its season-ending series with the Chiefs with a 6:35 game Friday night.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
