Klein Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids
September 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP John Klein has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. Klein will wear #40. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its final six-game series of the regular season in Wisconsin tonight at 6:40.
