Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Start)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 8 (at Day Air Ballpark: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 3).

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 13, Dayton 9. The TinCaps broke an 8-8 tie with five runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Dragons erased a 6-0 deficit to roar back and take an 8-6, keyed by a grand slam home run by Carlos Jorge and a three-run homer by Ruben Ibarra. Ibarra later added a solo homer. But Fort Wayne re-tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh. The Dayton 11-hit attack also included a three-hit night by Edwin Arroyo, who had two doubles. Played in three hours, 38 minutes, the game was the longest nine-inning contest in the Midwest League this season and the longest for the Dragons since the pitch timer was first implemented before the 2022 season.

Current Series (Sept. 5-10 vs. Fort Wayne): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .315 batting average; 9.5 runs/game; 6 home runs; 1 stolen base; 8.00 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three games behind Fort Wayne and two and one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division with four games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

If the Dragons go 2-2 or better over their final four games, they will finish the year with a winning record for the third straight year. The Dragons have had a winning record in three consecutive years once in team history (2000-02, their first three years).

The Dragons (Ruben Ibarra and Carlos Jorge) have hit grand slam home runs in back-to-back games for the first time since information on grand slams first became available in 2005 when MLB took control of statistical recordkeeping and archiving of games.

The Dragons have hit 17 home runs in their last eight games, the most of any team in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) over that time period.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Edwin Arroyo over his last 45 games (since July 14) is batting .301 with 24 extra base hits.

Justice Thompson over his last nine games is batting .344 (11 for 32) with one home run.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 19 games is batting .319 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last seven games is batting .345 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Sal Stewart has hit safely in four straight games, batting .444 (8 for 18) with a home run and two doubles.

Brooks Crawford over his last 14 G (since July 21): 3-0, 2.20 ERA, 3 saves, 27.2 IP, .182 opponent's average.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #9 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #16 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #27 and Zach Maxwell is #30.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, Sept. 8 (7:10 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-1, 5.63) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 3.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, Sept. 9 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Austin Krob (4-3, 3.21) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (5-7, 4.72)

Sunday, Sept. 10 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (4-7, 4.36) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

