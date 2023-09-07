Beloit Too Much for Chiefs in 8-1 Defeat

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs lacked offense in an 8-1 loss to the Beloit Sky Carp Thursday at Dozer Park.

Peoria was out-hit by Beloit 11-1 in the defeat. The Sky Carp put up two runs in four different innings.

Chiefs starter Zane Mills allowed eight of those runs in a loss. Beloit scored twice in the first as Javier Sanoja led off the game with a single. After making it to second base with two outs, he scored on a Torin Montgomery single. One batter later, Montgomery was plated on an Ynmanol Marinez triple which made it 2-0.

The Sky Carp quickly put runners on the corners in the second. Osiris Johnson reached on an error which scored a run making it 3-0. Two batters later, Joe Mack singled in a run to make it 4-0.

Peoria scored its only run of the night in the bottom of the third inning against Beloit starter Gabe Bierman. Kade Kretzschmar led off with a triple in his first High-A at-bat. He scored on a Jeremy Rivas groundout which made it a 4-1 game.

Beloit extended its lead in the fourth. The first three hitters reached. A single by Johnson brought in Beloit's fifth run. A SAC fly by Mack made it 6-1.

Johnson ended the night 2-for-4 with three RBI. He hit a two-run home run off Mills in the sixth to make it 8-1.

Mills pushed through six innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, walking one and fanning five. Bierman got the win, working five innings, allowing just one run and one hits, walking one and punching out one.

Cooper Hjerpe worked an inning out of the bullpen in his second appearance since returning from the injured list. He walked one and struck out one, facing the minimum in the seventh inning.

Peoria's lone offensive threat of the night came in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Holt Jones. Osvaldo Tovalin and R.J. Yeager hit singles. A two-out walk to Thomas Francisco loaded the bases for Kretzschmar, who struck out to end the inning.

Peoria falls to 69-60 and 36-27 in the second half. Beloit improves to 53-75 and 25-37 in the latter half.

Game Four of the series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

