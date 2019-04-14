Dragons Notes for Sunday

April 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Sunday, April 14, 2019 l Game # 11

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (7-3) at Dayton Dragons (3-7)

RH Alex Royalty (0-0, 3.60) vs. RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a three-game set. Current Series: Dayton 1, Lake County 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Lake County 6, Dayton 2. The Captains scored five runs after two men were out in the fourth inning and held the Dragons to five hits to even the series. Marcos Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the fourth to give Lake County the lead and Tyler Freeman added a two-run double later in the inning. Michael Siani led Dayton with two hits and a run scored. Dragons starter Lyon Richardson did not allow a hit over the first three and two-thirds innings, striking out five, before allowing four straight runners to reach in the fourth.

Individual Notes

Shard Munroe is batting .400 (8 for 20) over his last six games to raise his season's average to .348...Michael Siani is 5 for 11 (.455) over his last three games.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus has pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing only two runners past first base. He is among eight pitchers in the league who have not allowed an earned run as an ERA qualifier (0.8 innings per team's total games). He is fourth in the league in opponent's batting average at .125.

Michael Siani has stolen five bases in the last three games. On Thursday in Fort Wayne, he became the first Dragons player since Jose Siri in 2017 to steal three bases in one game. He is the Midwest League leader in steals with seven.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, April 15 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Angel Acevedo (0-0, 2.57) at Dayton LH Jacob Heatherly (0-1, 12.27)

Tuesday, April 16 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.64) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 17 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Efrain Contreras (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 5.00)

