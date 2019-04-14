Whitecaps-Loons Postponed

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Sunday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Great Lakes Loons at Fifth Third Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

With Great Lakes scheduled for a return to Fifth Third Ballpark in May, Sunday's game will be rescheduled during when the Loons visit West Michigan during a four-game series May 16-19, with the day and time to be determined.

This marks the first time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed during the 2019 season.

