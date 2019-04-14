Bees Fall Short to Cedar Rapids, 2-1
April 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
The Bees lost for the second consecutive time in Cedar Rapids, falling 2-1 on another chilly Midwest League night.
Burlington starter Cristopher Molina was solid, surrendering a single run in in the second inning on a walk, single and wild pitch. He went 4.2, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out 5. With the game tied at one, Austin Krzeminski relieved Molina. He scattered four hits over his 3.1 innings, however he ran into trouble in the seventh when the Kernels scored on an infield single, fielder's choice, a stolen base, a walk and Krzeminski's throwing error on a ground ball.
Burlington scored their run in the top of the fifth. Gleyvin Pineda singled to center. Two outs later he stole second. Michael Stefanic walked, extending his on base streak to six games. Jordyn Adams drove in Pineda with a single to center. Adams was 2-4 on the night, including a double. He has the second longest current on base streak in the league at nine.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2019
- Bees Fall Short to Cedar Rapids, 2-1 - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Split Doubleheader in Bowling Green - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Walk off in Extras to Split Doubleheader - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kernels Outhit Bees, Fall in Finale - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sunday's Captains at Dragons Game Suspended - Lake County Captains
- Dragons and Captains Suspended by Rain on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Stops Quad Cities 6-3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Win Streak Snapped in 6-3 Loss at Wisconsin - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 14 at Bowling Green (Games 10 & 11) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Inclement Weather Washes out Lugnuts/Cubs Finale - Lansing Lugnuts
- Postponed In Beloit - Clinton LumberKings
- Joe Cronin promoted to Pensacola - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Today's Game Postponed Due to Weather - Beloit Snappers
- Series Finale Postponed in West Michigan - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps-Loons Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.