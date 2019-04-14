Bees Fall Short to Cedar Rapids, 2-1

April 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees lost for the second consecutive time in Cedar Rapids, falling 2-1 on another chilly Midwest League night.

Burlington starter Cristopher Molina was solid, surrendering a single run in in the second inning on a walk, single and wild pitch. He went 4.2, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out 5. With the game tied at one, Austin Krzeminski relieved Molina. He scattered four hits over his 3.1 innings, however he ran into trouble in the seventh when the Kernels scored on an infield single, fielder's choice, a stolen base, a walk and Krzeminski's throwing error on a ground ball.

Burlington scored their run in the top of the fifth. Gleyvin Pineda singled to center. Two outs later he stole second. Michael Stefanic walked, extending his on base streak to six games. Jordyn Adams drove in Pineda with a single to center. Adams was 2-4 on the night, including a double. He has the second longest current on base streak in the league at nine.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.