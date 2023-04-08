Doubleheader Sweep Gives Travs Unbeaten Start

April 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers pitched a shutout and staged a big rally to sweep a doubleheader from the Corpus Christi Hooks and open the season with a perfect 3-0 record. In game one, Emerson Hancock fired five shutout innings with seven strikeouts to earn the victory. Travis Kuhn and Isaiah Campbell pitched a scoreless inning apiece to close it out. In the second game, the Travelers rallied from four runs down thanks to a seven-run sixth inning, hanging on for a 9-8 victory. Leo Rivas was the offensive catalyst for the Travs with three hits including a pair of doubles and a walk

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Robbie Tenerowicz launched a first inning homer to give the Travs the lead.

* An inning later, Tanner Kirwer hit a three-run blast giving Hancock a big cushion.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Tenerowicz hit a two-run game-tying single in the sixth. That was followed by a hard groundball by Robert Perez off the first baseman's glove for an error that got the go-ahead run to score.

* Scott Schreiber hit a three-run blast to pull the Hooks within one in the last inning but Ben Onyshko got a fly out to end it and preserve the victory.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* CF Tanner Kirwer: 1-2, BB, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 7 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* SS Leo Rivas: 3-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* C Josh Morgan: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas is the only remaining unbeaten team in the Texas League after three games.

* The team collected five stolen bases in the three game series.

Up Next

After two days off, the Travs open their home schedule on Tuesday night against the Springfield Cardinals. Right-hander Bryan Woo makes his Double-A debut as the Travs starter against lefty Kenny Hernandez. First pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for 6:00. There is a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. It is also Mug Club and Two for Tuesday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the First Pitch App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.