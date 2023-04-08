Arkansas Rolls for Doubleheader Sweep

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Arkansas Travelers rallied late to complete a doubleheader sweep Saturday evening, securing 5-0 and 9-8 wins before 6,743 fans at Whataburger Field.

After being blanked in the opener, the Hooks turned a 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 lead by sending nine men to bat in the third inning of Game 2. Zach Daniels and Colin Barber capitalized on a pair of lead-off walks with RBI singles. Scott Schreiber knocked Barber in with the first of his two home runs in the contest.

CC let a three-run lead slip away as the Travelers posted a seven spot in the sixth.

Daniels doubled into the right-field corner with his club down to its final two outs. Schreiber struck again three batters later, lining a dinger into the left-field bullpen for a five RBI day.

The Hooks are off Sunday and Monday before trying to break into the win column Tuesday night in Amarillo.

