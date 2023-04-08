Cards Take Series Finale

April 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Springfield, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge lost its series finale to the Springfield Cardinals 9-4. The Surge won two of three to win the series against the Cardinals.

The Surge scored a pair of first inning runs to take an early lead. Aaron Sabato and Jake Rucker each getting an RBI.

The Cardinals answered in the first by scoring seven runs off five hits. Springfield scored their eighth run of the game after Chandler Redmond hit a solo shot to right field.

The Surge scored again in the third after Aaron Sabato hit an RBI single, scoring Keirsey. Sabato hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Yoyner Fajardo.

Chandler Redmond homered for the second time for Springfield in the sixth.

RHP Travis Adams got the start for the Surge on the mound and allowed seven runs and took the loss. Jose Bravo came out of the bullpen in the middle of the first and pitched 3.0 innings. Bravo collected three strikeouts and allowed two hits and one run. RHP Osiris German and RHP Seth Nordlin closed it out for the Surge.

Keirsey went 1-2 at the plate and scored one run. Sabato went 1-2 at the plate and drove in three runs.

The Wind Surge are 2-1 on the season.

NOTES - Brooks Lee and Yoyner Fajardo have hits in each of the first three games of the season.

UPCOMING - Wichita will open their first series at home this season on Tuesday, April 11 against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. RHP pitcher Carlos Luna will start on the mound against Naturals RHP Alec Marsh. The Wind Surge RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - Wichita will open the home schedule on Tuesday, April 11 against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. Promotion: Scarf giveaway, $1 Hot Dogs, Postgame fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.