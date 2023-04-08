RoughRiders Fall Short in Series Finale

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders cancelled out one, but not two deficits on Saturday at Riders Field against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a 5-3 loss.

Down 3-0 in the fifth inning, Frisco (1-2) rattled off four consecutive hits to dissipate the lead in quick fashion. After a Scott Kapers double and singles by Evan Carter and Leody Taveras, Luisangel Acuña singled up the middle for two runs batted in, tying the game at three runs apiece.

Amarillo (2-1) responded with a two-run seventh inning and then held Frisco hitless the remainder of the game.

Nick Starr (0-1) struck out the side in the sixth but allowed the runs in the seventh to take the loss. With the win, the Sod Poodles won the opening weekend series at Riders Field after winning just one of six games in Frisco a year ago.

Jake Rice (1-0) needed just 0.1 inning for the win, and Raffi Vizcaíno pitched a clean ninth inning for the save.

Tekoah Roby made his Double-A debut on Saturday for Frisco, scattering three runs allowed across his first three innings. He finished on a strong note, getting a double play in the fourth inning before exiting. He struck out five batters in his 3.2 innings.

Evan Carter went 1-for-4 on Saturday. The 20-year-old RoughRider outfielder notched four hits in the series.

The RoughRiders take to the road next week, facing the San Antonio Missions before returning to Riders Field on April 18 against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20 game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

