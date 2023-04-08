Cardinals Held to 1 Hit, Fall to Surge 2-0

April 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (0-2) were held to just one hit through nine frames in their 2-0 loss to the Wind Surge Friday night under the lights of Hammons Field

Decisions:

W: RHP David Festa (1-0)

L: RHP Connor Lunn (0-1)

S: RHP Michael Boyle (1)

Notables:

RHP Wilfredo Pereira was on fire in his Springfield Cardinals debut, tossing 3.0 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 1 BB / 6 SO in relief

LF Matt Koperniak broke the threat of a Wind Surge no-hitter with a single in the bottom of the 5th inning

On Deck:

Saturday, April 8, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg vs. WCH RHP Travis Adams

Opening Weekend Fireworks Celebration / Happy Half-Hour

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

