Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-42) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-47)

The Indians and Mud Hens will play their second doubleheader of the 2019 season tonight in Indianapolis.

LOCATION: Victory Field

GAME 1 FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. ET

GAME 2 FIRST PITCH: 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1

GAME #85 & #86 / HOME #41 & #42: Indianapolis Indians (42-42) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-47)

GAME 1 PROBABLES: RHP Eduardo Vera (4-6, 5.60) vs. LHP Matt Hall (4-3, 5.29)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (Triple-A debut) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (3-2, 3.03)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: For a second straight night, the Indians let a multi-run first inning lead slip away en route to another one-run defeat on the Fourth of July, 7-6 to the Mud Hens. The 7-6 loss matched Indy's getaway day defeat they suffered in Louisville to cap a 1-5 road trip. Singles by Erik Gonzalez, Gregory Polanco and Will Craig staked the Tribe a 1-0 advantage, and Kevin Kramer added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 after one inning of play. Dustin Peterson hit a home run to right in the second to get Toledo on the board, and he tacked on an RBI single in the third to finish a string of five consecutive two-out hits for the visitors that gave them a 5-2 lead. Cole Tucker and Christian Kelley smacked leadoff homers in the third and fifth to bring Indy within one, but Toledo got those runs back in the sixth and ninth to extend its cushion back to three at 7-4. Jason Martin took Eduardo Jimenez deep for a two-out, two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth, but Caleb Thielbar retired Trayvon Robinson on an infield popout to end the game.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT: OF Gregory Polanco joined the Indians on a rehab assignment for the second time this season last night, and he provided an immediate impact at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance. He also scored on Kevin Kramer's sacrifice fly in the first inning after advancing from first to third on Will Craig's bouncing ball into right field. In 77 career games with Indianapolis dating back to September 2013, Polanco has 31 multi-hit performances, has hit safely in 54 of the contests and has reached base safely in 62 of the 77 affairs. He is a lifetime .326 (100-for-307) batter in Triple-A with 30 extra-base hits and 56 RBI.

GONZALEZ FINDING HIS STROKE: INF Erik Gonzalez, also on a major league rehab with Indy, was mired in a 1-for-16 (.063) rut before collecting two hits in four at-bats last night. He scored the Tribe's first run of the game, as well. The 27-year-old is getting his first taste of the International League since playing for Columbus from 2015-17. The two-hit performance last night was his third of the season (also: April 10 at Chicago [NL], April 12 at Washington).

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: OF Trayvon Robinson fell a home run shy of his first career cycle on Wednesday night in Louisville, but his 3-for-3 performance extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games (June 26-July 3), during which he hit .478 (11-for-23) with two homers, one triple, two doubles and seven RBI. Robinson didn't start in last night's defeat but did pinch-hit after Jason Martin's two-out, two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth. Unfortunately for Robinson, he popped out on the infield to snap his hitting streak.

THREE HOMERS: Cole Tucker, Christian Kelley and Jason Martin each homered in last night's ballgame, tying Indy's single-game high for home runs with three -- the 10th time it's happened in 2019. The Tribe have lost each of the last three games in which they've belted three home runs and are just 5-5 when doing so this season. Indianapolis went 7-0 when hitting three home runs in a game in 2018.

WELCOME TO J-MART: Since going 2-for-37 (.054) in a 10-game stretch from June 8-18, Jason Martin has hit safely in eight of his last 10 Triple-A games (.382, 13-for-34), five being multi-hit contests. Since returning from Pittsburgh on June 28, he is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with one homer, one double and five RBI.

WE'D LIKE A REDO, PLEASE: The Indians owned the league's best record at 34-23 following a 3-2 win at Toledo on June 6. Since then, the Tribe have gone 8-19 in their last 27 games to turn a two-game lead in the division to a 9.5-game deficit behind Columbus. The Tribe's record of 42-42 entering play tonight leaves them at .500 for the first time since they were 16-16 on May 9. Indy's 8-19 stretch has been a result of a struggling offense that has scored just 91 runs in those 27 contests (3.37 RPG) with a league-worst 16 home runs. The pitching staff has also issued a league-most 100 walks with 19 hit batsmen since June 7, second most in the IL

DOUBLEHEADERS: The Indians will play their third doubleheader of the season and second against Toledo in 2019. Indy's first twin bill came at Toledo's Fifth Third Field on June 8, and the Tribe dropped both ends, 3-2 in 8 innings and 8-2 in the nightcap. Just over a week later on June 16, the Indians split a doubleheader with Pawtucket at Victory Field. Indy won the first game 5-3 but were blanked 8-0 in the second contest.

