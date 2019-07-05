Charlotte 49ers-Themed Caps Worn & Signed by Knights' Players Being Auctioned

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are auctioning off game-worn, autographed Charlotte 49ers-themed caps with proceeds to benefit Niner Nation Unites. These caps were worn by the Charlotte Knights during their game on Wednesday, May 1st at BB&T Ballpark, just one day after UNC Charlotte was rocked when a gunman opened fire on campus. Niner Nation Unites was established in response to the overwhelming desire to unite around UNC Charlotte during this time. All funds will support the needs of the victims and their families.

The Charlotte Knights 49ers-themed hat auction will be a six-day fundraising campaign to honor Riley Howell and Ellis "Reed" Parlier -- the two young men who lost their lives that day in April -- and all the other victims who have suffered both visible and unseen injuries since then. The auction, which was launched during the Knights' game on Thursday, July 4th, will run until Tuesday, July 9th.

On Sunday, July 7th, the Knights will welcome Drew Pescaro and his family to BB&T Ballpark. Pescaro, one of the survivors from the UNC Charlotte shooting, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Charlotte's 2:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides. Gates for the game will open at 1:00 p.m.

To bid on a hat and support the cause, fans can text cltstrong to 52182 or visit CLTSTRONG.GIVESMART.com.

