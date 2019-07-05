SWB Game Notes

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (42-42) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (49-36)

Game 1: LHP Lewis Thorpe (3-4, 5.71) vs. RHP Chance Adams (4-1, 3.78)

Game 2: TBA vs. RHP Brody Koerner (3-1, 4.53)

| Game No. 86 & 87 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 5, 2019 | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (July 4, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell short against the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday's series opener at PNC Field, losing 11-1.

Rochester secured all the offense it needed for the win in the second inning, plating six runs on seven consecutive hits against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Randall Delgado. The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the first with a run and took an early 1-0 lead before their offensive outburst in the second. Rochester then tacked on a run in the top of the fourth and extended its lead to 8-1 which knocked Delgado out of the game.

In the bottom of the third, Clint Frazier smacked a ground-rule double to right field and scored on a single from Breyvic Valera to give the RailRiders their lone tally of the game, making it 7-1. The RailRiders recorded just five hits in the game but Valera finished 3-for-5 after going hitless in Pawtucket to begin the week.

In front of a sellout crowd in Moosic, Rochester notched their season-high with 20 hits in the game. It is the fifth time this season in the first 39 home games of the year that the RailRiders have drawn 10,000 fans to PNC Field.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not hit a home run Thursday night and have homered in just one of their last four games dating back to the start of the week in Pawtucket. The one game in which they homered was Wednesday in which they hit three to bring the season total up to 135 (1.59 HR/G), which eclipses the 132 they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). In 2017 the team hit 153 HR which was a few shy of the 164 (1.15 HR/G) the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons hit in 1998 when they set the franchise record in a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .492 entering Friday night, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998.

BRINGING THE HEAT: J.P. Feyereisen tossed a scoreless ninth inning Monday night to close out a 5-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox. Over his last 9G, spanning 12.0 shutout IP, Feyereisen has allowed just 4 H (4-for-40, .100 BAA), 1 BB (0.42 WHIP) and struck out 21 batters (15.8 K/9). In the process he has lowered his season ERA from 3.04 to 2.09 as he was nominated to his second mid-season All-Star team (2016 Eastern League All-Star Game, Akron RubberDucks). For the season, Feyereisen leads all International League relievers in Batting Average Against (.142 BAA), Strikeout Rate (13.73 K/9) and is second in lowest baserunner rate (8.38 baserunners/9).

MAKING MOVES: With under 60 games remaining in the regular season, the five teams looking up at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are looking to make moves in the standings. The RailRiders simply keep looking to make (roster) moves. As the calendar turned to July, SWB had made 167 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 131 total moves through June (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves during the regular season. With 16 more moves over the first four days of July to bring the total to 183, SWB is averaging 2.15 moves/game this season.

SLIDING INTO JULY: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders wake up Monday morning with a 4.0-game lead in the IL North Division after dropping a fourth straight game Saturday night to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The last time they were only 4.0 games up in the division was following a loss 28 days prior June 7th against the Syracuse Mets. With a series sweep against the Pawtucket Red Sox to begin July, the RailRiders were able to avoid their longest losing streak of the season and jump back to a 6.0-game lead in the division thanks to a pair of losses by the Buffalo Bisons against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

LESS THAN A WEEK: The entire International League has three days remaining until the unofficial midway point of the season with the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. Last season's All-Star Break fell after game 87 of the season- it is expected to fall after game 89 for SWB this year- and the RailRiders were 46-41 (.529) on the year and 5.5 games in back of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for first place in the division who were 52-36 (.591).

