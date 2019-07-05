Wings, RailRiders Split Doubleheader Friday Night

July 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings were three outs away from a doubleheader sweep of the Scranton/WB RailRiders not once, but twice on Friday in the nightcap.

The Wings blew a 3-1 seventh inning lead and a 6-3 eighth inning lead as the RailRiders stole Game Two to earn a split the twin bill.

Rochester (43-43) took the opener, 4-2. The win in Game One gave the Wings a 43-42 record - it marked the first time the Red Wings were over .500 since being 1-0 after Opening Night.

Ronald Torreyes and Jake Cave picked up RBI in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie and give the Wings a 3-1 lead. But Ian Krol couldn't make it stand. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Ryan Lavarnway and Kyle Higashioka tied it up and sent the game to extra innings.

The Wings answered right back. Jaylin Davis slammed a 2-0 pitch to centerfield for a 2-run homer in the top of the eighth. A Nick Gordon single three batters later gave the Wings a 6-3 lead.

But it wouldn't be enough as the first four Scranton batters in the bottom of the inning all collected a hit. After an intentional walk, Lavarnway lifted a sac fly to left field off Jake Reed to drive home the winning run.

Lewis Thorpe picked up the win for the Wings in the opener in his first start back since making his Major League debut last Sunday. The Aussie went six innings allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked zero.

Cave and Brent Rooker took care of the offense going a combined 5-for-9 with 3 RBI and two doubles.

Game Four of the five-game series is Saturday night in Moosic, PA. First pitch is set for 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.