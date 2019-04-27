Dorowâ??s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Woodies Over Fayetteville

Kinston, N.C. - With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Ryan Dorow belted a walk-off home run to left field, to lift the Wood Ducks to a, 3-2, victory over the Woodpeckers, Saturday.

The walk-off win is the first of the season, and it's the first walk-off homer by the Wood Ducks since Chuck Leblanc did so against Carolina on May 9, 2018.

The Woodies (15-8) fell behind in the first inning. Bryan De La Cruz led off with a double to left field, and came into score later in the inning on a Jake Adams groundout to make it 1-0. It was the first time in the last nine games that the Wood Ducks did not strike first.

They would answer in the second. Dorow reached on an error with two outs, and Yanio Perez followed with a two-run homer to left, his second of the year, to put the Woodies in front 2-1.

It stayed that way until the sixth, when Noah Bremer gave up a leadoff double to Scott Manea. Later in the inning, Corey Julks singled through the left side to tie the game at 2-2.

Bremer went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, he walked three, and struck out four, and did not factor in the decision.

Parker Mushinski started for Fayetteville (13-10), going five innings, giving up two unearned runs on six hits, he struck out eight, and did not walk a batter.

The game remained tied until the ninth inning. Joe Barlow (win, 2-0) struck out the side in the top half of the inning, paving the way for Dorow's homer in the home half. It came with one out against Jose Bravo (loss, 2-1), who had retired ten of his previous 11 batters to that point. He ended up going 3.1 innings, with the home run accounting for the only hit he allowed. It was Dorow's third homer of the season.

The Wood Ducks send righty Jason Bahr (1-0, 1.76) to the mound tomorrow as they go for the sweep. He will be opposed by Fayetteville righty J.P. France (0-2, 6.92) in a 1 p.m. start. It will be Sunday Funday at Grainger stadium featuring pregame autographs, and postgame kids-run-the-bases, presented by Cricket Wireless. The broadcast will begin at 12:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the TuneIn and MiLB First Pitch apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

