Dominguez Dominance Continues Despite Series Loss

August 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots left fielder Jasson Dominguez

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots left fielder Jasson Dominguez(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks by a final score of 10-8 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

The Patriots entered the ninth inning trailing the RubberDucks 10-4, before they plated four runs and wound up with the tying run at the plate to end the game.

The game included a rain delay (1:19) that took place during the bottom of the seventh inning. Including the delay, the game was Somerset's longest by time this season.

The loss clinched Somerset's third series loss of the series, stacking up with ten series wins and five series splits.

RHP Blane Abeyta (4.2 IP, 5 ER, 8 H, BB, 3 K, HR) was tagged with the loss, after he held Akron off the board for the first two innings of the game.

LF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-4, RBI, 4 R, HR, BB, 3 SB) capped the game's scoring in the seventh inning with his 13th home run of the season.

The four runs scored tied a career-high for Dominguez for the fourth time in his career, last on May 16 vs. Portland. Dominguez ends the day with 69 runs scored, which lead the Eastern League.

The three stolen bases set a new single-game career-high for Dominguez. His 33 stolen bases on the season rank fourth in the Eastern League and are four shy of the career-high (37) that he set in 2022.

Dominguez registered his team-leading 25th multi-hit game of the season, including his second straight and third in the series.

The multi-hit performance was also Dominguez's fifth in the last 10 games, in which is 17-for-43 (.395 AVG) with 10 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB and 7 SB.

Dominguez matched his season-best hit streak of six games by hitting safely in all six games during the series in Akron, going 10-for-25 with 3 RBI, 4 R, 4 SB and 4 BB.

His 56 RBIs on the season now tie him with Tyler Hardman for the Patriots' team lead.

Dominguez's first inning single extended his season-best on-base streak to 16 games in which he is 23-for-70 (.329 AVG) with 12 RBI, 8 R, 8 SB and 8 BB.

Dominguez ends the day batting a season-best .238 on the season.

1B Ben Rice (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 3B) hit his first career triple in the second inning for Somerset, plating two runs.

The two hit-game for Rice marked his fifth multi-hit performance in 14 Double-A games.

C Josh Breaux (1-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR, 3 K) extended his season-long hit streak to five games with a ninth inning home run that cut the RubberDucks lead to 10-8.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.