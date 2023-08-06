August 6, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL ON SATURDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Bowie Baysox 9-4 last night at Prince George's Stadium. Bowie took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third after Joseph Rosa worked a bases-loaded walk to put the Baysox on the board first. Nick Yorke tied the game in the top of the fourth inning with his twelfth homer of the season. The leadoff solo shot to left field evened the score at one. Jacob Teter hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to give Bowie the 2-1 lead before Jackson Holliday went back-to-back with a solo home run of his own. Holliday's second homer in Double-A extended the 3-1 Bowie lead. Blaze Jordan blasted his third home run of the series to left center field in the top of the fifth inning. The go-ahead three run shot marked his fourth in Double-A and Portland led 4-3. Bowie reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI single from Ramon Rodriguez along with an RBI double from Anthony Servideo. A sacrifice fly to center field from Rosa scored Holliday in the bottom of the sixth and Bowie extended the 6-4 lead. The Baysox scored three in the bottom of the seventh highlighted by an RBI double from Teter, an RBI single from Holliday, and a sacrifice fly to center field by Cook to take the 9-4 lead.

BATS TRY TO STAY HOTBlaze Jordan blasted his third homer of the series and fourth at the Double-A level last night while Nick Yorke launched his twelfth of the season. Tyler McDonough went two-for-four while Corey Rosier went two-for-five at the plate.

CLOSING THE BOOK ON JULY Through 24 games in July, the Sea Dogs went 13-11 and hit .244 with 43 doubles, seven triples and 27 home runs. Portland had a .323 OBP with a .740 OPS. On the mound, pitchers owned a 4.27 ERA with 256 strikeouts in 208.2 innings.

GAMBRELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Grant Gambrell has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He tossed seven scoreless innings holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 12-0 Sea Dogs victory on Friday, July 28th. Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18th from High-A Greenville. In 12 starts for the Sea Dogs, he has produced a 4-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and ranks second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 6, 2019 - Daniel McGrath tied a career-high with nine strikeouts over seven innings on just three hits, as Portland beat Erie, 2-0 at Hadlock Field. The 'Dogs scored on sacrifice flies by Michael Osinski and Brett Netzer.

FORMER SEA DOG CHECK INCeddanne Rafaela continues to tear it up with the Worcester Red Sox. As of last night, Rafaela has now homered in a WooSox-record five consecutive games, and has gone deep 11 times in his first 30 games with Worcester. If he clears the fences again on Sunday, he'll have tied the longest homer streak in Triple-A this season, set by Syracuse's Luke Voit during the last week of July. Since joining the WooSox on June 29, Rafaela has lit up the International League leaderboards, ranking first in home runs (11), sixth in hits (39), sixth in slugging percentage (.683), and 14th in OPS (1.053).

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey takes the mound for Portland today. He last pitched on August 1st in Bowie and tossed 4.0 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out six.

