Tolentino Hits and Kokx Steals Akron to 10-8 Win over Somerset

Milan Tolentino picked up three hits and drove in three while Connor Kokx swiped five bases to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 10-8 Sunday afternoon victory and series win over the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Somerset started charging back hard in the ninth. Elijah Dunham lifted a sac-fly to get the scoring started for the Patriots. After an error allowed a second run to score, Josh Breaux lined a solo home run off the batter's eye to make it 10-8 RubberDucks. Franco Aleman entered the game and after allowing a single, got Jeisson Rosario to flyout to end the game and secure the win for the RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver ran into some early trouble in his start for Akron allowing the first three to reach and a run to score. After Somerset got the right-hander for a two-run triple in the second, Carver struck out Dunham to settled in and finish his outing without allowing another run. In total, Carver worked 3.2 innings allowing three runs while striking out two. Erik Sabrowski and Davis Sharpe combined to work two and a third scoreless innings. Jordan Jones got the first two outs of the ninth before giving way to Aleman after the home run.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense rallied back from Somerset's early runs starting in the third. After Kokx opened the inning with a single, Tolentino lined a hustle double into center field to make it 3-1 Somerset. In the fourth, Petey Halpin tripled into the right-center field gap to plate Gabriel Rodriguez and Cesar Idrogo to tie the game. Tolentino followed Halpin by lining a single into center to put Akron ahead 4-3. Bryce Ball opened up the fifth inning launching a home run into the bullpens to stretch the Akron lead to 5-3. The RubberDucks looked to break the game wide open in the sixth. Tolentino doubled home Kokx to open the big inning before a wild pitch brought home Halpin to make it 7-3 RubberDucks. Aaron Bracho kept the inning going by singling home Tolentino before eventually coming around to score on an error. Kokx capped the RubberDucks big offensive day by reaching on a fielder's choice before stealing second, third and home in the seventh to make it 10-4 Akron.

Notebook

Kokx's five stolen bases are the most by an Akron player since at least 2005 and second most by a player in the Eastern League this season...Akron's series win over Somerset marked the first time either team has won a series from the other...Aleman has not allowed a run in nine Double-A appearances (13.1 innings)...Game Time: 4:17 (1:19 delay)...Attendance: 4,721.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before opening a six-game series in Harrisburg on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. The RubberDucks return to Canal Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:35 p.m. to open a series against the Erie SeaWolves. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

