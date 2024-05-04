Dominant Travs' Pitching Shuts Out San Antonio

North Little Rock, AR - Logan Evans and three relievers combined on a five hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the San Antonio Missions, 6-0 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The 15 strikeouts were a Travs season high and came without issuing a walk in the team's second shutout victory of the year. Evans worked the first six innings and set a new career high with 9 Ks en route to his second victory. Cole Young and Jake Anchia notched two hits each while Tyler Locklear hit a two-run home run in the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Anchia hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to open the scoring and Cole Young added a two out RBI hit later in the inning .

* Evans retired the final 14 batters he faced in a dominant start.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Logan Evans: Win, 6 IP, H, HBP, 9 K

* RHP Travis Kuhn: IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Harry Ford extended his hitting streak to 12 going 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

* Arkansas improved to 15-3 this year when scoring first.

Up Next

The Travs go for the series win on Sunday afternoon with LHP Reid VanScoter (1-0, 2.77) making the start. It is a Fiesta de Diamantes, Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

