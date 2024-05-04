Javier Rehabs, Riders Secure Series Win

May 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco held the Hooks to a pair of hits as part of an 11-0 victory before 4,312 fans Saturday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier blanked the RoughRiders over the first three innings, stranding three men on base. After retiring the first batter in the fourth, two singles and a walk ended his day at 68 pitches.

Javier, working his way back from a sore neck, was charged with three runs, three hits and two walks while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings.

The Riders, coaxing four walks, plated five in the fourth before receiving a lead-off home run by Cody Freeman in the fifth.

Aaron Zavala's three-run round-tripper in the sixth made it, 9-0.

Frisco starter Emiliano Teodo and lefty Robby Ahlstrom combined for six walks, but Corpus Christi could not capitalize.

