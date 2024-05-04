Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader in Tulsa Friday Night

May 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Of the 14 innings in which the Springfield Cardinals (17-8) batted on Friday night, they scored two or more runs in six of them as swept a doubleheader from the Tulsa Drillers (11-13) 9-4 and 7-4 on Friday night at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa. The Cardinals have won three of the first four in their six game series against the Drillers this week.

Decisions:

Game 1:

W: Trent Baker (2-1)

L: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-2)

Game 2:

W: Max Rajcic (3-2)

L: Kendall Williams (1-2)

S: Andre Granillo (2)

Notables:

The Cardinals are 4-0 in scheduled doubleheaders so far this season.

Springfield leadoff man Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 20 games to start the season with three hits in the doubleheader. Torres also swiped his team-leading 10th bag of the season in game two.

Cardinals shortstop Jeremy Rivas has now reached base in 16 straight games with hits in each game.

With three RBIs on the night, Nathan Church now has a team-high 21 on the season.

Springfield's game one starter Edwin Nuñez set a new career high with 4.0 IP. He did not allow a hit or a run and struck out three batters.

Game two starter Max Rajcic retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Matt Carpenter made his first rehab appearance with Springfield and went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly in game one of the doubleheader.

Of the 13 Cardinal hitters that had a plate appearance, 10 had either a hit or an RBI.

On Deck:

Saturday, May 4: SPR: RHP Ian Bedell (1-1, 6.05) vs TUL RHP Yon Castro (0-0, 0.00)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from May 4, 2024

