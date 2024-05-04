Cardinals Outlast Drillers in Extras, Win Third Straight

May 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Matt Lloyd lined an RBI single to right center in the top of the 10th inning to score Chris Rotondo from second base and Jeremy Rivas started a key double play in the bottom of the inning as the Springfield Cardinals (18-8) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (11-14) 6-5 in 10 innings at ONEOK Field on Saturday night. The Cardinals have won three in a row and four of the first five games this week against the Drillers.

Decisions:

W: Alex Cornwell (3-0)

L: Logan Boyer (0-1)

S: Andre Granillo (3)

Notables:

Going 1-for-4 with a walk, Bryan Torres extended his season-opening on-base streak to 21 straight games.

With his 10th-inning single, Lloyd not only gave the Cardinals the lead, he extended his own hitting streak to seven straight games.

Noah Mendlinger matched a season-high with 3 RBIs.

Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 with a run scored in his second rehab appearance with Springfield.

Of the Cardinals' six runs, four scored with two outs.

Working on back-to-back nights, Andre Granillo picked up his second save in as many days.

The two-hour, 44 minute game time was the Cardinals' fastest extra-inning game of the season.

Alex Cornwell struck out a season high 6 batters in his 2nd relief appearance of the season.

On Deck:

Sunday, May 5: SPR RHP Tink Hence (3-0, 2.10) vs TUL LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 4.76)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

