RoughRiders Earn Series Win, Defeating Rehabbing Cristian Javier

May 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders bested the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 11-0 on Saturday afternoon from Whataburger Field.

Facing rehabbing Astros starter Cristian Javier (0-1), the RoughRiders (16-10) went quietly through the first three innings as Emiliano Teodo (1-1) dominated the Corpus Christi (8-18) lineup.

Aaron Zavala was the only Frisco hitter to snag a base hit against Javier until the top of the fourth when Cody Freeman and Josh Hatcher tagged him with back-to-back singles. Keyber Rodriguez drew a walk against the righty, chasing him from the game.

A pair of bases loaded walks and a wild pitch netted the first three runs for the RoughRiders. A Liam Hicks groundout and an RBI single by Zavala extended the lead to 5-0.

Javier finished with a final line of 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Freeman swatted his fourth homer of the season, a solo blast, to lead off the fifth inning, running the Frisco lead to 6-0.

Teodo exited after the fifth frame, tossing five innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball while walking three and punching out four.

In the top of the sixth inning Zavala belted his second homer of the season, a three-run shot to left that plated Rodriguez and Daniel Mateo to make the score 9-0.

Frainyer Chavez drove in the tenth run of the day for the Riders with a triple in the seventh and later scored on a groundout, increasing the Frisco lead to 11-0.

Robby Ahlstrom and Steven Jennings each spun two scoreless innings, preserving the shutout victory.

Offensively, Zavala poured in a three-hit, four-RBI day while Freeman snatched another multi-hit performance.

Next, the RoughRiders finish up a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 8.44) against RHP Jake Bloss (0-0, -.--) making his Double-A debut for the Hooks.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200

